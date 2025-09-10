Four years after transformer installation, tribal hamlet awaits power supply in Pollachi

COIMBATORE: Four years after a transformer was installed by the EB department at the tribal hamlet of Erumaiparai, located at Anaimalai hills in Pollachi, it still lacks an electricity connection, and the structure has gathered dust.
Activists alleged that the forest department has been playing the devil without providing permission, citing that the hamlet is located inside a tiger reserve.
While the district administration is working to provide electricity to the village of Keezh Poonatchi near Attakatti and Upper Azhiyar, the people of Erumaiparai are making their demand louder. Supporting them, tribal rights activist S Thanaraj took the issue up with the chief minister and concerned departments, including the forest department, on behalf of the residents.
Erumaiparai is the closest tribal village to Top Slip in Anaimalai Tiger Reserve. Even though a power transmission line runs next to the village, the 38 houses in Erumaiparai have not received electricity for years. A few years ago, some homes received solar panels for lights, but because they were not maintained and batteries were not replaced, many people are still left without light.
"The Kadar community is one of the oldest indigenous tribes in South Asia, based in the Anaimalai hills, and they have already suffered due to the Parambikulam-Aliyar Irrigation Project (PAP). While electricity connections are available at guest houses and forest department quarters nearby, the tribal village located a few metres away is denied the basic amenity," said Thanaraj.
According to him, among 38 families residing at Erumaiparai, 28 families had deposited Rs 3,800 each in 2022, and Tangedco installed a transformer, but nothing further was done.
"Recently, the district collector, who visited Keezh Poonatchi tribal village, noticed a similar issue and ordered EB connections. Works for this are underway. We welcome this, but want the same to happen to Erumaiparai and other tribal hamlets in need of electricity," Thanaraj added.
VS Paramasivam, President of the District Chapter of the Tamil Nadu Tribal Association, stated that the demand for electricity in Erumaiparai and a few other tribal hamlets in Anaimalai hills is a long-standing one.
"They ask for electricity for their basic survival and to keep them safe from the wildlife conflicts. However, this has been denied for decades, which affects their education and healthcare. The forest department should give NOC, and the relevant government departments should conduct a detailed study of all hamlets to ensure basic needs like electricity, if possible," he said.
When asked, the District Collector, Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar, told TNIE that he will look into the issue. "The issue had come to my knowledge, and we had discussed it with forest officials. I will check whether there are any other issues to give NOC for extending the electricity lines to individual connections. Once we get a nod, it will be easy to proceed with further work," the collector said.