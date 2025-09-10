Four years after transformer installation, tribal hamlet awaits power supply in Pollachi

COIMBATORE: Four years after a transformer was installed by the EB department at the tribal hamlet of Erumaiparai, located at Anaimalai hills in Pollachi, it still lacks an electricity connection, and the structure has gathered dust.

Activists alleged that the forest department has been playing the devil without providing permission, citing that the hamlet is located inside a tiger reserve.

While the district administration is working to provide electricity to the village of Keezh Poonatchi near Attakatti and Upper Azhiyar, the people of Erumaiparai are making their demand louder. Supporting them, tribal rights activist S Thanaraj took the issue up with the chief minister and concerned departments, including the forest department, on behalf of the residents.

Erumaiparai is the closest tribal village to Top Slip in Anaimalai Tiger Reserve. Even though a power transmission line runs next to the village, the 38 houses in Erumaiparai have not received electricity for years. A few years ago, some homes received solar panels for lights, but because they were not maintained and batteries were not replaced, many people are still left without light.

"The Kadar community is one of the oldest indigenous tribes in South Asia, based in the Anaimalai hills, and they have already suffered due to the Parambikulam-Aliyar Irrigation Project (PAP). While electricity connections are available at guest houses and forest department quarters nearby, the tribal village located a few metres away is denied the basic amenity," said Thanaraj.