Madras HC sets aside Kancheepuram PDJ’s orders remanding DSP, quashes PSO externment, orders inquiry

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday set aside the order of the Principal District and Sessions Judge (PDJ) in Kancheepuram remanding DSP Shankar Ganesh for failing to take appropriate action in an SC/ST case.

The court ordered the registrar of the high court’s vigilance wing to hold an inquiry into the matter and submit a report by September 23. It also ordered the DSP to be set at liberty immediately.

It also quashed the externment order passed on September 4 against police head constable Lokeswaran Ravi, who had served as the personal security officer (PSO) to the district judge. The orders were passed by Justice N Sathish Kumar on urgent petitions filed by the Kancheepuram SP, DSP Shankar Ganesh and PSO Ravi seeking to quash the PDJ’s suo motu orders to remand the DSP and externment of Ravi.

“While taking any action or cognisance against a public servant under Section 4 of the SC/ST Act, unless there is a definite administrative recommendation or a positive finding of negligence under the SC/ST Act, the proceedings cannot be automatically initiated as a matter of right,” the judge observed.