Madras HC steps in to help retired CRPF officer register wife’s death decade late

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has come to the rescue of a senior citizen and retired head constable of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), enabling him to get his wife’s death registered with the civic body’s registration officer for births and deaths after a delay of nearly ten years.

Justice N Mala suo motu impleaded the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Tiruvallur, who is also the Divisional Magistrate, and directed him to consider the application and documents to be produced by the retired head constable, Karuppaiah of Theni district, and pass orders on merits and in accordance with the law within eight weeks of submission.

The petitioner was directed to submit the application and the supporting documents to the RDO along with a late fee of ₹500 within two weeks from the receipt of a copy of the court’s order.

The case pertains to a petition filed by Karuppaiah seeking a direction to the authorities of the Avadi City Municipal Corporation to register the death of his wife, Selvalakshmi, who allegedly passed away due to cancer on 20 September 2015.

Initially, Karuppaiah had believed that the certificate issued by the Deputy Inspector General of CRPF in Avadi on the death was sufficient. He had also obtained a legal heir certificate from the Tahsildar of Andipatti Taluk in Theni district.