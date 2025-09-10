MoUs for over Rs 5,000 crore to be signed at TN Rising Summit in Hosur

CHENNAI: Hosur is poised to emerge as a major node in the supply chain network, with more than Rs 5,000 crore in logistics and warehousing investments expected to be signed at the second edition of the TN Rising Summit on Thursday.

The fresh commitments are likely to accelerate Hosur’s transformation into a logistics and warehousing hub, leveraging its strategic location between Bengaluru and Chennai and its strong industrial base in sectors such as e-commerce, electronics and electric vehicles.

Among the marquee projects, KSH Logistics will invest ₹2,850 crore in a logistics park in Hosur, creating 200 jobs.

Avigna Park plans to put in ₹1,500 crore to develop an industrial park that will generate 500 jobs, while Fateh Logistics will establish an industrial park at Mehimalai in neighbouring Krishnagiri district with a ₹550 crore outlay, employing 350 people. Himagiri Logistics will invest ₹300 crore in an industrial park expected to create 800 jobs.

Taken together, the projects are expected to generate 1,850 direct jobs, giving a strong push to the local economy and positioning Hosur as a key logistics and warehousing destination for southern India.

Sources said Hosur’s proximity to Bengaluru’s consumption centres and Chennai’s ports provides a distinct advantage, cutting transit times and logistics costs.

This has attracted a growing number of warehousing operators, third-party logistics firms and manufacturers looking to consolidate their supply chains closer to key markets.

The state government is also working on a dedicated warehousing policy, expected to be launched later this year, to promote logistics clusters in tier-2 and tier-3 cities and integrate them with Tamil Nadu’s industrial development plans.

Hosur is likely to be a major beneficiary of this push, as the state seeks to capture untapped potential in the sector.