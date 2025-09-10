Online ticketing for Kanniyakumari ferry service boosts tourist footfall

KANNIYAKUMARI: The newly launched online ticket facility for the Kanniyakumari ferry service, which ferries tourists to the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Thiruvalluvar Statue, has started attracting visitors, especially during holidays.

According to Kanniyakumari ferry services sources, 2,20,249 tourists used the ferry in August. Of them, 1,97,706 purchased tickets at the counter, while 22,543 opted for the online facility.

During the Onam holidays on September 5, 6, and 7, the ferry service carried 38,227 passengers. Among them, 29,311 bought offline tickets, while 8,916 availed the online booking option.

Tourists welcomed the convenience of the new system. “I booked online for my family just 30 minutes before reaching the jetty on Tuesday. We skipped the queues and quickly boarded the boat,” said B Dileep from Thiruvananthapuram.

Similarly, a visitor from West Bengal said the online ticketing facility saved time at the counter. “I did not know about the online tickets. This should be better publicised for visitors from faraway places,” said N Prakash, a tourist from Sri Lanka.

The corporation operates five boats daily from 8 am to 4 pm, depending on weather, ferrying visitors to the memorials and the glass bridge.

Tickets are priced at Rs 100 for ordinary class and Rs 300 for special class.

Since the inauguration of the 77-metre-long, 10-metre-wide glass bridge — built at an estimated cost of Rs 37 crore — by Chief Minister M K Stalin on December 30 last year, Kanniyakumari has seen a surge in tourist arrivals. More than 17.5 lakh people have visited the bridge so far.

To further boost tourism, the online ticketing system (www.psckfs.tn.gov.in) was launched on August 8 by Milk and Dairy Development Minister T Mano Thangaraj. Officials said the number of online bookings has steadily increased since its introduction, particularly on holidays.