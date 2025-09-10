Ready to hold talks to unite AIADMK, says TN BJP president Nagenthran

THOOTHUKUDI: State BJP president Nainar Nagenthran has reiterated his offer to hold reconciliation talks with AIADMK leaders and those who have been expelled in order to unite them.

Speaking to reporters at Thoothukudi airport on Tuesday, Nagenthran said he has been stressing the need for a united AIADMK. “I had already made an appeal to unite the AIADMK. I can approach every leader, but I am yet to get a reply,” he said while responding to the decision of AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran to exit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

When asked if he would meet KA Sengottaiyan, he said “We cannot meet him, even though we wish everyone in AIADMK to be united,” and denied that his party is controlling Sengottaiyan to split the AIADMK. “The DMK is behind the entire episode ruining AIADMK party,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said that BJP’s intention is that everyone should unite in line with the goal of strengthening the NDA and defeating the DMK in 2026. “We are undertaking various efforts, and in this election, chemistry will work out beyond arithmetic calculations.

There is still time for arithmetic to gain importance. Efforts are under way to resolve the confusions within the alliance and formulate a strong strategy against the DMK,” she said.

When asked why AIADMK leaders are approaching the BJP to fix the issues within their party, Vanathi asked whether there is any evidence for such claims.