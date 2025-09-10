Seven summoned by Tiruppur RDO over protest against garbage dumping in Mudalipalayam

TIRUPPUR: Police have summoned seven people, including social activists and farmers' association representatives, to appear before the Tiruppur Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) for questioning on Wednesday. The summons are in connection with a public protest against garbage dumping in Mudalipalayam.
Sources say a large portion of the garbage collected from 60 wards of the Tiruppur corporation is currently being dumped in an abandoned stone quarry in Mudalipalayam, which is being opposed by villagers. On September 2, more than 300 people from various villages engaged in a road blockade near the Puthupalayam bus stop on the Kangeyam-Tiruppur road to protest this, which affected traffic. The people were detained and later released that night. Even after that, many people blocked the road again that night.
Subsequently, Nallur police filed a complaint with the Tiruppur RDO to take action against the protest leaders under Section 126 of the BNSS, 2023.
RDO K Mohanasundaram has ordered the Nallur police to produce seven people, including Founder of the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam M Eesan, president of the PAP Vellakoil Branch Canal Water Conservation Movement P Velusamy, and social activists RS Mugilan and R Sathishkumar, for questioning on September 10.
Police subsequently issued summons to those involved to appear for questioning. P Velusamy said, "Garbage was dumped in a stone quarry in Mudalipalayam in 2015 by the corporation, polluting groundwater and the environment here. It is unacceptable to dump garbage there again. The district administration, corporation, and police are currently planning to suppress protestors against this. We have now been summoned for that purpose. This is against democracy, and our fundamental rights are being denied. We see this as a threat against the people."
M Easan said, "The corporation is dumping unsegregated garbage into a stone quarry, violating solid waste management rules. The constitution has given the public the fundamental right to fight against this. This is due to the wrong solid waste management policies of the corporation. We will face this legally."
Tiruppur City Police Commissioner S Rajendran said, "The police have issued summons to them on behalf of the RDO. This is a measure taken to maintain public peace. During the questioning, the RDO will also ask for their opinion. He will then pass an order in this regard."
When TNIE tried to contact RDO K Mohanasundaram regarding this matter, he was not reachable.