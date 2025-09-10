Seven summoned by Tiruppur RDO over protest against garbage dumping in Mudalipalayam

TIRUPPUR: Police have summoned seven people, including social activists and farmers' association representatives, to appear before the Tiruppur Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) for questioning on Wednesday. The summons are in connection with a public protest against garbage dumping in Mudalipalayam.

Sources say a large portion of the garbage collected from 60 wards of the Tiruppur corporation is currently being dumped in an abandoned stone quarry in Mudalipalayam, which is being opposed by villagers. On September 2, more than 300 people from various villages engaged in a road blockade near the Puthupalayam bus stop on the Kangeyam-Tiruppur road to protest this, which affected traffic. The people were detained and later released that night. Even after that, many people blocked the road again that night.

Subsequently, Nallur police filed a complaint with the Tiruppur RDO to take action against the protest leaders under Section 126 of the BNSS, 2023.

RDO K Mohanasundaram has ordered the Nallur police to produce seven people, including Founder of the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam M Eesan, president of the PAP Vellakoil Branch Canal Water Conservation Movement P Velusamy, and social activists RS Mugilan and R Sathishkumar, for questioning on September 10.