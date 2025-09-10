Sewage water floods Tiruvannamalai govt school after rains; staff demand canal diversion outside campus

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Following heavy rains in Tiruvannamalai on Monday night, sewage water mixed with rainwater entered the Shanmuga Industries Government Higher Secondary School in Thamarai Nagar in Tiruvannamalai.

The wastewater allegedly entered the headmistress' room, office room and eight classrooms in the school.

A school staff said that there is a sewage canal passing through the inside of the campus interiors and due to the heavy rains, the sewage canal overflowed and waste water infiltrated into the school premises.

The Tiruvannamalai Chief Educational Officer-in-charge told TNIE she is following up the issue with the school headmistress, the rooms were thoroughly cleaned by evening and the situation has been brought under control.

Similar overflow of wastewater into the school happens even if there is less rain. Located on the Girivalam route, on Sunday as part of the Pournami (full moon) day ritual, several tourists had crossed this school. According to sources, it is believed that the tourists dropping plastic wastes into the drainage system would have clogged it, thereby leading to the sewage overflow into the school.

However, the school staff confirmed its repetition whenever it rains as the school is on a lower level than the road. She also added that multiple petitions have been filed to the Municipal Commissioner, Mayor and CEO in June 2024 and March 2025, but no action has been taken yet. She immediately urged the authorities to shift the drainage canal to the outside of the school premises.

Around 900 students are studying from classes 6 to 12 in this government school.