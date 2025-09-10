Son of soil: TN Governor RN Ravi, CM Stalin, leaders congratulate V-P Radhakrishnan

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin and leaders of various parties congratulated CP Radhakrishnan, a senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, on being elected as the 15th vice president of India on Tuesday.

Ravi, in his message, said Radhakrishnan’s leadership will further advance Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives to preserve, promote and glorify Tamil language, culture and heritage.

Extending his wishes, Stalin exuded confidence that Radhakrishnan will discharge his duties “with steadfast commitment to the constitutional framework and democratic ideals of our nation”. He also commended Sudershan Reddy for his determined fight that upheld the spirit of “#INDIA’s democracy”.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruppur, CP Radhakrishnan’s brother CP Kumaresan said, “Radhakrishnan has won with more votes than expected, and we hope he serves the country for many years. Our father, who named him after former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, is no more, but he would have been very happy today. We are delighted by his victory.”

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said Radhakrishnan’s victory was remarkable and thanked the PM, senior BJP leaders, and its president JP Nadda for selecting a distinguished leader from Tamil Nadu. BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran said, “It brings me great joy that, after many years, a son of Tamil soil is set to take on such an important responsibility in leading the nation.”

Former state BJP president K Annamalai said, “His (Radhakrishnan’s) leadership has bridged cultural traditions with a modern political vision, making him a true representative of both the state and the nation”. Other BJP leaders including Union Minister of State L Murugan, MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, Tamilisai Soundararajan and H Raja, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, AMMK’s TTV Dhinakaran were among others who extended their wishes.