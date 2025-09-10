Tiruchy Corporation commences drive to clear waste dumped under road overbridges

TIRUCHY: In the wake of a TNIE report highlighting how the space under most road overbridges (RoBs) in Tiruchy was being misused as garbage dumping spots, the city corporation has sprung into action to rid them of waste.

To prevent further dumping of waste, the civic body is planning to introduce activities like silambam training, open gymnasiums and undertake tree plantation drive at the spaces, officials said.

In a report headlined, ‘Space underneath Tiruchy RoBs well up with waste, residents fume’ that appeared in these columns in the edition dated September 6, 2025, TNIE reported how household waste, liquor bottles, plastic and construction debris were being dumped at the space underneath the city’s road overbridges, including those near the railway junction (Aristo), on the Karur bypass, Odathurai, Palakkarai and Thennur. Further worsening the situation, people relieved themselves at the spaces.

After the report, Corporation Commissioner L Madhubalan issued orders the same day for clearing up the space underneath the road overbridges, save for the one on the Karur bypass road and Odathurai. Officials said the space under the remaining overbridges would be cleaned from Wednesday.