TN launches MERRC and TN-MRF initiatives to restore Manali-Ennore region, protect marine ecosystems

CHENNAI: The state has launched two major initiatives – Manali Ennore Restoration and Rejuvenation Council (MERRC) and Tamil Nadu Marine Resource Foundation (TN-MRF) – to strengthen its environmental and climate action at an event held at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu inaugurated the initiatives, while Forests and Khadi Minister Raja Kannappan distributed appointment orders to 333 newly-recruited forest personnel. This follows the induction of 1,413 forest staff earlier this year on World Environment Day.

The MERRC, set up as a Special Purpose Vehicle in the aftermath of the December 2023 Ennore oil spill, will restore the ecologically sensitive Manali-Ennore region. A new office has been established in Tondiarpet.

The TN-MRF, announced in the 2025-26 budget with an outlay of `50 crore, will focus on marine and coastal ecosystem conservation. Its priorities include protection of dugongs, mangroves, coral reefs, mudflats, and beaches, besides promoting sustainable fishing practices, eco-tourism, and knowledge collaboration with research bodies and civil society. At the event, Manjappai Awards were also presented to schools and colleges that implemented single-use plastic-free campuses.

Additional chief secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forests Supriya Sahu said the initiatives and recruitment represent a comprehensive model of governance combining restoration and conservation.