Two dengue cases reported in Tiruchy; health dept steps up preventive measures ahead of monsoon

TIRUCHY: Intermittent rain has resulted in two dengue cases in the district over the past two weeks, prompting the health administration to intensify preventive measures.

According to sources, one case each has been reported in Thiruverumbur and Pullambadi in the last 10 days. Both patients are undergoing treatment in private hospitals and are said to be stable. Health department officials said there is no cause for concern yet but cautioned that fever cases may rise once the northeast monsoon becomes active. Fever cases, which stood at 182 three weeks ago, have dropped to 82 this week, they added.

Officials noted that dengue cases are not concentrated in any particular locality but surveillance has been stepped up in Manapparai, Marungapuri, and areas near the Cauvery river, based on hotspot data from previous years. Over 340 domestic mosquito breeding checkers (DBCs) have been deployed to carry out door-to-door inspections, while health inspectors have been directed to report fever cases from government hospitals and PHCs without delay. OHT operators in all panchayats have also been instructed to strengthen chlorination.

“Compared to last year, the situation is much better. We are intensifying chlorination in water sources like overhead tanks,” said a senior health official.

Another official added, “People are aware of preventive measures as we have been conducting awareness drives for years. If they are followed strictly, the cases will remain under control.” Dr G Sathish Kumar, MD (General Medicine), Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), said the hospital has seen a marginal increase in fever patients but no dengue admissions so far.

“The control of fever solely depends on preventive measures. The hospital is fully equipped to tackle cases,” he assured.