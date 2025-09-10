Udhayanidhi mocks Palaniswami’s leadership, saying a healthy EPS would only benefit DMK

CHENNAI: Edappadi K Palaniswami should live longer with good health to lead the AIADMK, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, mocking the former chief minister’s leadership skills, indirectly hinting that it will only benefit the DMK.

The war of words erupted between Udhayanidhi and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami following the latter’s remarks about Chief Minister MK Stalin’s health.

While criticising Palaniswami’s “open threat” to ambulance vehicles that tried to pass through his campaign rallies, Udhayanidhi had said the people will reject the AIADMK to the extent that the party will need to be taken in an ambulance and admitted to the ICU.

Responding to this, Palaniswami made a personal attack against Stalin at a public meeting on Monday night without taking the latter’s name. “If I lift my hand, my fingers do not shake. But some person’s fingers will shake,” Palaniswami said in what appeared to be a veiled attack on the CM.

Hitting back at Palaniswami for this, Udhayanidhi, in Kancheepuram, said, “I can also speak like Palaniswami, whose knee is in good condition,” in a veiled reference to incident when the AIADMK leader knelt and fell on the feet of Sasikala when she announced him as the CM in 2017.

He also clarified that he spoke only about the AIADMK in general and not about any individual. “A healthy Palaniswami should lead the AIADMK for many years,” he quipped, pointing to the internal turbulence being faced now by the party.

EPS renews demand for white paper on MoUs

Palaniswami on Tuesday renewed his demand for a comprehensive white paper giving details about MoU-wise investments, industries that have started functioning and the job opportunities created from these MoUs. He alleged that many companies with which MoUs were signed during Stalin’s visit to Europe have already been functioning in Tamil Nadu. ENS