With nothing left, DMK preys on poor for transplants: EPS targets ruling party over irregularities

COIMBATORE: DMK is the only party that steals kidneys from patients. They've now started stealing organs from the poor as there's nothing left to steal from them, said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami while referring to complaints of irregularities in organ transplant cases linked to DMK functionaries.

Kick-starting his election campaign in Coimbatore on Tuesday, EPS rolled out a list of the AIADMK’s election promises, including the revival of Amma Canteens with quality food, the opening of 4,000 Amma medical shops, measures to mitigate human-animal conflict in the region, and a cash gift of Rs 2,500 for all ration card holders during Pongal.

Flanked by former minister SP Velumani and BJP Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, the AIADMK general secretary addressed a packed gathering at Thondamuthur and declared that the upcoming elections would firmly swing in favour of the AIADMK-led alliance.

"Maybe your (DMK) alliance might be strong, but the people's strength is with AIADMK's alliance," he told the crowd, adding that Chief Minister MK Stalin was "frightened" after the BJP and AIADMK renewed their alliance.