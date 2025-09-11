30 dropouts rejoin Ondipudur school after follow-up by headmistress, teachers

COIMBATORE: Around 30 students who dropped out of the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Ondipudur have started attending classes regularly following efforts by teachers in this regard.

Earlier, due to various reasons these students from classes 6 to 12 had stopped attending school.

A postgraduate teacher from the school, who wished to remain anonymous, told TNIE that student strength had been gradually declining due to poor school administration and academics until last year.

There were around 800 students before the COVID-19 pandemic, but now only around 500 remain, he said.

"After a new headmistress joined the school, a decision was taken to strengthen the administration and improve the quality of education. When we checked, around 55 students were not attending, and we decided to bring them back to ensure their continued education," he said.

"In recent days, postgraduate teachers, along with the headmistress, visited students' homes every morning to enquire about their continued absence. We found that some students were at home without interest in education, some had gone to work with their families, and others were spending their time on mobile phones," he explained.

"After raising awareness among parents and students about the importance of education, around 35 out of 55 students have started attending school regularly, and special attention is being given to their education. Some of the remaining students have gone to their native places, and we are tracing others to bring them back," he said.

School headmistress M Shanthi told TNIE that they are focused on improving the school's performance and increasing student admissions.