AIADMK intact, will prove it in ’26: EPS

COIMBATORE: Reacting to Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin’s charge that AIADMK has split into three or four factions and it is in ICU, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said the DMK will swallow its allies by cheating them in the name of ideological cohesion and it is the ruling party which is in ICU. “AIADMK is intact and it will prove its unity in the 2026 Assembly election,” Palaniswami said.

Addressing a mammoth crowd at Anamalai near Pollachi on Wednesday evening, Palaniswami said the DMK is spreading canards against the AIADMK through TV channels and newspapers.

“DMK is claiming that their alliance is strong. DMK leader MK Stalin is hoping that his allies will protect him and the alliance, but the people of Tamil Nadu don’t think so. DMK is saying that the party and its allies have a common ideology. If the principles are the same, why should there be different parties? They can just merge with the DMK. The AIADMK and BJP have different ideologies. AIADMK has its own principles, and the party is committed to those principles,” Palaniswami said.