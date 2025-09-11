AIADMK leadership didn’t seek my explanation: Sengottaiyan

ERODE: AIADMK senior leader KA Sengottaiyan, Gopichettipalayam MLA, extended his greetings to CP Radhakrishnan on being elected as the new vice president. Sengottaiyan also termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi the foremost world leader and Home Minister Amit Shah the Iron Man of the country.

In his statement on Wednesday, Sengottaiyan said, “CP Radhakrishnan was loved by the Idhaya Deivam Puratchi Thalaivar (MG Ramachandran) and Idhaya Deivam Puratchi Thalaivi Amma (J Jayalalithaa). I extend my heartfelt best wishes to him for taking the Indian nation to greater heights during his tenure.”

Later, speaking to reporters in Gobichettipalayam, Sengottaiyan said, “AIADMK can achieve a huge victory only if the party unites. That’s why I said that the expelled leaders should be united in the party. So the party leadership should have asked me for an explanation. But no explanation was asked. This hurts me”

Meanwhile, Supporters of O Panneerselvam, the expelled leader of the AIADMK, have pasted posters in Erode to express their gratitude to Sengottaiyan for raising a ‘war flag’ to re-induct expelled leaders into the AIADMK.

Along with MGR and J Jayalalithaa, pictures of O Panneerselvam, VK Sasikala, TTV Dhinakaran, and Sengottaiyan were also featured. The posters stated, “We will unite to fulfil the thoughts of AIADMK cadres and achieve victory.”