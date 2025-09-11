CCMC tests bacteria cluster to combat odour, pollution in sewage canals

COIMBATORE: In a bid to tackle the persistent problem of foul odour and pollution in sewage canals, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has launched a pilot project using an eco-friendly bacterial consortium called "Miracle in Water."

Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran inspected the implementation of the new technology on Wednesday.

The technology employs a safe strain of Bacillus bacteria consortium, which is capable of breaking down both organic and inorganic substances present in sewage. Officials explained that these bacteria also help neutralise harmful pathogens while acting as a natural purifier and detoxifier. As a result, sewage water can be cleaned in a relatively short span of time without causing any harm to the environment.

What sets this approach apart is its eco-safety: it poses no risks to humans, animals, or plants. During the inspection, the Commissioner visited the trial site near Avinashi Road and Chitra Bus Stand, where the technology is currently being tested to treat canal sewage and eliminate foul smells. He interacted with technical experts to review the progress and discuss scalability.

Following this, the Commissioner also inspected plans to extend the treatment to canals feeding Singanallur Lake and Valankulam, two major water bodies in the city that have long been affected by untreated sewage inflows.

Senior officials, including Zonal Assistant Commissioners Muthusamy and Senthil Kumaran, Assistant Executive Engineers Rajesh Kanna and Hemalatha, and engineers Ganesan and Satheesh Kumar, accompanied the Commissioner during the inspection. The initiative has raised public hope for cleaner canals and improved urban water quality in Coimbatore city.