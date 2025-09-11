DMK min Duraimurugan gets relief from appearing at court in 2011 assets case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has exempted Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan from appearing before a special court in Chennai in connection with a 2011 disproportionate assets case.

Justice N Sathish Kumar granted the relief after hearing a petition filed by the minister challenging the jurisdiction of the tenth additional special court for Prevention of Corruption Act cases to hear the case which was originally heard by the chief judicial magistrate court in Vellore.

He had also challenged a memo filed for dispensing with the personal appearance of the minister and sought the high court to exempt him from appearing before the special court which had issued a warrant against him recently.

The judge directed the DVAC to file a counter-affidavit to the petitions and adjourned the hearing to September 22.