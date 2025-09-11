Encroachments stymie development projects on Mettupalayam Road

COIMBATORE: Traffic and development projects along the busy stretch between Kavundampalayam and Thudiyalur on Mettupalayam Road have been severely affected by widespread encroachments, with traders occupying significant portions of the roadway.

The Nagapattinam-Coimbatore-Gundlupete National Highway (NH 181), commonly known as Mettupalayam Road, is one of the busiest routes in the region, being the main gateway for tourists and travelers heading to Ooty, Kotagiri, Coonoor, Gudalur, and Mysuru.

Thousands of vehicles ply on this arterial road daily. The presence of major public gathering spaces along the road further increases congestion.

Despite its importance, the road has been heavily encroached upon by fruit stalls, eateries, and other small businesses.

These makeshift establishments not only block smooth traffic flow but also lead to pollution of roadside stormwater drains. The encroachments have further delayed crucial infrastructure works, including the ongoing pipeline installation projects by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) and the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board.

Frustrated motorists and social activists have demanded immediate action, urging authorities to clear the encroachments to restore traffic discipline and allow civic projects to proceed.

Responding to the issue, a senior official from the National Highways wing of the State Highways Department told The New Indian Express, "We have already identified the encroachments and issued notices to traders over a month ago.

Many refused to accept the notices or vacate the road margins. Now, we have issued a final warning. Within the next 10 days, all encroachments will be removed using earthmovers, with support from the civic body and police."

Authorities have assured that a coordinated eviction drive will be launched soon to clear the MTP Road and ensure its safe use for commuters and development activities.