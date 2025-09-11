Fare dispute: Autorickshaw passenger left bleeding profusely by driver

DHARMAPURI: A 26-year-old man was beaten up with an iron rod for haggling with an autorickshaw driver at the Dharmapuri bus stand on Wednesday morning. A video of the bleeding passenger has spread on social media, with calls to arrest the driver.

S Venkatesan from Kadathur suffered severe head injuries in the assault.

He had come to the Dharmapuri Medical College hospital for a consultation on Wednesday morning. While returning home, he took an autorickshaw to reach the Dharmapuri bus stand.

Though he was told at the onset the fare would be Rs 150, he objected upon reaching the destination as he realised the distance was less than 2 km. Venkatesan demanded the driver to reduce the fare, but the latter took an iron road and attacked Venkatesan.