Haphazard parking chokes Madurai roads

MADURAI: Unregulated parking of vehicles chokes traffic in city's commercial hubs including Masi and Aavani streets, particularly during peak hours, leaving commuters frustrated.

The city corporation announced several measures, including regulated paid parking and multi-level car parking (MLCP) facilities, to address the issue but residents say progress on the projects has been sluggish.

They say opening the multi level car parking facility at the Periyar complex, which has been delayed for a long time, could bring immediate relief while the civic body works on the other projects .

P Dinesh Kumar, a commuter, said, “From the onion market to Vilakkuthu and Masi streets, irregular parking is rampant. Even though the roads are wide, vehicles occupy almost half of the lanes, forcing traffic to squeeze through the remaining space. During festivals , when the footfall multiplies, moving around in these areas is almost impossible.”

T Nageshwaran, an activist, said, “The corporation had announced paid parking on Masi and Aavani streets in 2023, but it has yet to be implemented. Out of the three MLCPs proposed, only the one near Meenakshi temple is functioning. The Periyar facility remains unopened, waiting for clearances, while the Goripalayam project has not even started.”