Hospital staff refused wheelchair without bribe, man drags 84-year-old father

COIMBATORE: A distressing incident at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has sparked outrage after a video showed a man dragging his 84-year-old father out of the hospital premises to an autorickshaw, alleging that staff refused to provide a wheelchair without a bribe.

The patient, suffering from diabetes, had been brought to the hospital earlier this week by his son, Kalidas.

According to Kalidas, when he approached hospital staff for a wheelchair, they demanded money before agreeing to provide one. Unable to secure help, he was forced to drag his father across the campus. The video of the incident quickly went viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism of the hospital administration.

In response, CMCH Dean Dr Geethanjali addressed the media on Wednesday, admitting that there is a shortage of wheelchairs at the facility. However, she denied that there was any evidence of staff demanding money from patients.

"There are adequate wheelchairs in the hospital. The allegation of a bribe is yet to be proven," she said. Following an internal inquiry, two contract employees, supervisor Esther Rani and staff member Manivasagam have been suspended in connection with the case.

The Dean added that a detailed investigation is underway to ensure accountability. The incident has reignited concerns about infrastructure gaps and patient care at government hospitals.