IIT-M startup develops novel technology to treat sewage

CHENNAI: IIT Madras-incubated startup, JSP Enviro, has developed a next-generation wastewater treatment technology and successfully deployed it in industries across Erode. With the successful field trials, the startup is now preparing to scale up deployment across India, targeting industries in multiple sectors.

The technology, Bio-Electrochemical Anaerobic Digestor System, promises cost savings, energy recovery, and carbon reduction for industries grappling with the dual challenge of wastewater management and reducing carbon footprint, IIT Madras said in a statement.

JSP Enviro co-founder and IIT Madras alumnus V T Fidal Kumar said, “While traditional aerobic systems consume large amounts of electricity to pump oxygen into effluents, BEADST operates without oxygen.

By integrating electrodes with microbial treatment, the system speeds up organic waste degradation while recovering electricity from the waste. It doesn’t require frequent electrode replacements or use of chemicals for treatment.”

The system has helped users cut power and chemical costs, reduced sludge disposal, and ensured a payback period of just three to four years.