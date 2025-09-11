Non-teaching staff in TN govt colleges unpaid since April

TIRUCHY: More than 240 temporary non-teaching staff in 41 government arts and science colleges across Tamil Nadu have not received salaries since April 2025, with unions warning that the prolonged delay has pushed many employees into debt and forced them to take up odd jobs for survival.

The affected colleges were formerly constituent colleges under Bharathidasan, Bharathiar, Alagappa, Periyar, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Thiruvalluvar and Madurai Kamaraj universities. They were converted into government colleges through orders issued in 2020.

While permanent staff were absorbed by the universities, non-teaching workers, on a consolidated pay, including junior assistants, office assistants, night watchmen, sweepers and sanitary workers were shifted to the state’s payroll.

Employees said that between 2020 and 2022, non-teaching staff received 12 months’ salary directly from the university. After 2022, the state government took over salary disbursement, but staff were paid only for 11 months each year, with May excluded.

With funds for the 2025–26 academic year yet to be sanctioned, unions said employees have now gone five months without pay. At Bharathidasan University alone, more than 55 non-teaching employees in the central and delta districts have not received wages since April, leaving employees across at least 10 colleges in limbo.