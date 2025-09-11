Physical Education period to be introduced in TN govt colleges 

COIMBATORE: In a bid to strengthen and promote a sporting culture in government colleges, a Physical Education (PE) period would be introduced under the Sports Promotion Scheme.

The Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education has issued a directive in this regard and college principals have welcomed the move.

A recent letter from the Council stated that colleges are advised to reschedule their timetables, earmarking specific periods for sports activities, not less than one hour per week for every class.

Colleges should ensure the Physical Director (PD) is available to assist students and monitor their progress.

PDs should mentor students in their designated sports periods. If PD is unavailable, the institution's head may delegate powers to a professor passionate about sports to serve as the in-charge person.

The scheme is to promote recreational, physical and mental health.

Competitions are the best way to improve training and provide validation. Colleges must ensure participation in at least two competitions per year. New inter-college tournaments may be introduced in the future," the letter further stated.

Official sources say this scheme also aims to ensure that students have access to active and inclusive development opportunities.

The government has already sanctioned funds to colleges to procure basic sports equipment and improve sports infrastructure, said official sources.