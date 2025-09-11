PM to flag off TN’s first Amrit Bharat

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off a new Amrit Bharat weekly express between Erode and Jogbani in Bihar, close to the Nepal border, on September 15, according to official sources.

The train, to be maintained at Erode, will be Southern Railway’s first Amrit Bharat service — a non-air-conditioned train offering Vande Bharat-like facilities for long-distance travellers.

The launch comes ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. Indian Railways is also preparing to introduce sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express shortly, which is expected to connect one of Bihar’s major stations.

Significantly, this will be the first Amrit Bharat express to be hauled by WAP-5 locomotives at both ends in push-pull mode, enabling it to clock speeds of up to 130 kmph on cleared stretches.