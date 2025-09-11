PM to flag off TN’s first Amrit Bharat

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off a new Amrit Bharat weekly express between Erode and Jogbani in Bihar, close to the Nepal border, on September 15, according to official sources.
The train, to be maintained at Erode, will be Southern Railway’s first Amrit Bharat service — a non-air-conditioned train offering Vande Bharat-like facilities for long-distance travellers.
The launch comes ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. Indian Railways is also preparing to introduce sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express shortly, which is expected to connect one of Bihar’s major stations.
Significantly, this will be the first Amrit Bharat express to be hauled by WAP-5 locomotives at both ends in push-pull mode, enabling it to clock speeds of up to 130 kmph on cleared stretches.
Guest workers to get smoother ride with Amrit Bharat Express
The train will comprise eight non-AC sleeper coaches, 11 unreserved general coaches, two power cars and one coach for persons with disabilities-cum-luggage van. It has been mainly designed for guest workers who frequently travel between the southern states and northern India.
Jogbani, located about 380 km from Kathmandu, provides onward road connectivity to Nepal. Apart from easing congestion on the south-north corridor, the service is also expected to give a fillip to cross-border tourism.
Currently, express trains from TN and Kerala to Patna, Danapur and other places in Bihar and Jharkhand operate at 150–160% occupancy throughout the year. With limited services, many guest workers are forced to travel in reserved compartments without valid tickets.
According to the Railway Board, the Amrit Bharat Express will run from Erode on Thursdays and from Jogbani on Sundays, with halts at Salem, Jolarpettai, Arakkonam, Gudur, Warangal, Nagpur, Jabalpur, Danapur, Sonapur and Purnea.