Renovate and restore Ramakkal Lake, park: Hale Dharmapuri residents

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Hale Dharmapuri urged the Dharmapuri Municipality and the district administration to take steps to renovate fencing at Ramakkal Lake. Residents have alleged that the lake has become a hangout spot for antisocial elements, leading to an increase in crimes.

Recently, a person’s charred remains were found and the body of a woman was found floating near the lake bed, stirring panic in the region.

In view of this, residents have called for an increase in security measures and have also urged the Dharmapuri police to step up monitoring around the lake.

S Baskar from Hale Dharmapuri told TNIE, "Every day, drunk people and antisocial elements gather here to consume liquor, and altercations and arguments are not uncommon. Recently, two deaths were reported in the vicinity of the lake, causing panic among the locals. We urge the police to increase patrolling and station police personnel at night. We urge the municipality to renovate the park and keep it closed at night."

P Nandhakumar from Madhikonpalayam said, "The park near Ramakkal Lake was constructed in 2013 for Rs 1.60 crore. Since then, there has been no renovation. The municipality has neglected the lake, leading to dilapidation, and people have stopped visiting the park. The broken fences must be fixed, and the pavements and park infrastructure must be improved to keep the tipplers awar.”

Municipality officials said, "Efforts will be taken to improve the park."

Meanwhile, senior officials in the police department said, "Police have been conducting routine rounds during the day and night. Security has been increased in the area and in case of any disturbance, people can contact the police."