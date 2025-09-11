Rs 1,700 crore TN SHORE resilience project gets World Bank nod

CHENNAI: The World Bank has approved a project worth Rs 1,675 crore to strengthen Tamil Nadu’s coastal resilience, blending ecosystem conservation with livelihood generation for local communities.

The initiative, called the Strengthening Coastal Resilience and the Economy (SHORE) project, is part of the World Bank’s broader SHORE programme. Of the total outlay, the World Bank will provide Rs 1,172.5 crore, while the state government will contribute Rs 502.5 crore.

A major focus will be on restoring 30,000 hectares of seascapes through mangrove plantations, sand dune recovery, and the protection of coral reefs and seagrass meadows. Endangered species such as turtles and dugongs will also gain from strengthened conservation measures.

Terming the initiative a big win, Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary, Environment, Forests and Climate Change department, told TNIE that it is for the first time in India that a state government and the World Bank are jointly investing in large-scale mangrove conservation projects with focus on communities.

“Restoration of islands like Kariyachalli, along with corals and seagrass, are truly legacy projects. Pollution abatement initiatives like fish net collection centres, blue carbon credits, climate-resilient villages, and blue flag beaches will strengthen coastal resilience,” she said.