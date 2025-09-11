Rs 1,700 crore TN SHORE resilience project gets World Bank nod

CHENNAI: The World Bank has approved a project worth Rs 1,675 crore to strengthen Tamil Nadu’s coastal resilience, blending ecosystem conservation with livelihood generation for local communities.
The initiative, called the Strengthening Coastal Resilience and the Economy (SHORE) project, is part of the World Bank’s broader SHORE programme. Of the total outlay, the World Bank will provide Rs 1,172.5 crore, while the state government will contribute Rs 502.5 crore.
A major focus will be on restoring 30,000 hectares of seascapes through mangrove plantations, sand dune recovery, and the protection of coral reefs and seagrass meadows. Endangered species such as turtles and dugongs will also gain from strengthened conservation measures.
Terming the initiative a big win, Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary, Environment, Forests and Climate Change department, told TNIE that it is for the first time in India that a state government and the World Bank are jointly investing in large-scale mangrove conservation projects with focus on communities.
“Restoration of islands like Kariyachalli, along with corals and seagrass, are truly legacy projects. Pollution abatement initiatives like fish net collection centres, blue carbon credits, climate-resilient villages, and blue flag beaches will strengthen coastal resilience,” she said.
Paul Procee, acting country director for India, World Bank, said the project aligns with India’s Vision 2030 for the blue economy. “This project will help states tap into private sector sources to mitigate plastic pollution and foster eco-tourism. For example, private sector intervention can strengthen plastic waste value chains and establish environment-friendly beaches while also creating new opportunities for coastal communities.”
The project will be implemented under the state’s newly launched Tamil Nadu Sustainably Harnessing Ocean Resources and Blue Economy (TN-SHORE) Mission, also known as the Coastal Restoration Mission. A dedicated Tamil Nadu blue carbon agency will oversee the preservation and restoration of targeted ecosystems and create a framework for trading carbon credits.
Deepak Biligi, head of TN-SHORE Mission, told TNIE the state had already begun preparatory work. “Before negotiations with the World Bank, we had to show progress, like completing project reports and starting civil works, to prove Tamil Nadu’s commitment. After the review, the package was accepted by the World Bank. Now, it is effective.”
Officials said the project will combine conservation, pollution control, and job creation to build a climate-resilient coastline for Tamil Nadu.