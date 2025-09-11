Secured creditor shall be paid in priority over all other debts, rules Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has permitted the City Union Bank in Nagapattinam district to go ahead with the auction of the secured assets — jewels and immovable properties — of a borrower who had defaulted repayment after availing Rs 13 crore from the bank.

The court also ruled that the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act prevails over the provisions of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes (BUDS) Act, 2019 once a security interest (right over secured assets) is created under the former and is registered with the Central Registry of Securitisation Asset Reconstruction and Security Interest of India (CERSAI).

The orders were passed by Justice N Sathish Kumar recently on the petitions filed by the bank challenging the communications sent by the EoW in 2023 and 2024 for stopping the auction till attachment of the properties were made under the TN Protection of Investors and Depositors Act and handing the keys of the immovable properties.