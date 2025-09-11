Stalin, few others are trying to cause confusion in AIADMK-BJP alliance: Min Udhayakumar

MADURAI: Former minister RB Udhayakumar on Wednesday said Chief Minister MK Stalin and a few other persons are trying to create confusion between the AIADMK and BJP.

In a video message, Udhayakumar said, "CM and DMK president MK Stalin and a few others are trying to create a perception that there is rift in the AIADMK, but it is wrong.

"The DMK government is trying to dilute and divert the growing influence of AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, but he has vast experience in handling such issues.

"Some persons are claiming that they met a top leader many times. But a top leader met Edappadi Palaniswami and declared that he would be the chief minister.

"In 2026, AIADMK will win the election and Amma’s rule will be formed under the leadership of Palaniswami. Some are claiming that they will change him, but Palaniswami will remain as party chief and the chief minister."