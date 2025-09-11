Tariff trouble: TN seafood exporters look for EU lifeline

THOOTHUKUDI: Amid the 50% tariff imposed by the US on Indian goods, the Tamil Nadu Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI) welcomed the efforts of the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry to get approval from the European Union (EU) for exporting seafood from Indian companies.

According to a release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the EU has listed 102 new Indian fishery establishments for export from India to EU member countries in pursuance of the efforts of the Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

“It is a significant development for India’s seafood industry and a major step in enhancing market access for seafood products, especially aquaculture shrimps, cephalopods like squid, cuttlefish, and octopus. It is expected to boost export volumes, generate employment, and enhance foreign exchange earnings,” the statement released on September 9 said.

SEAI-TN Region president C Selwin Prabhu told TNIE that the EU had remained idle on processing the new applications seeking approval for export for the past couple of years.