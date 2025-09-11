TNEB contract worker electrocuted in Ranipet

RANIPET: A contract worker of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board got electrocuted at Kalpudur village in Ranipet’s Walajapet Taluk on Wednesday.

The deceased, Kumaresan, 45, was from Ozhugur village.

Two other contract workers- Parthiban from Sengadu village and Vinod from Ammur, who were also working with Kumaresan were severely injured. Both of them are undergoing treatment at the Walajapet Government Hospital.

Kumaresan has been working as a private agency employee at the Ranipet TNEB for the last three years, the Ranipet police said

According to a TNEB official in the area where the accident happened, three contract workers were laying a new power line for a street light facility. However, he said, they, unfortunately, had not switched off the main line, resulting in the electrocution. Due to the intensity, the three workers were thrown away. Kumaresan died on the spot.

The family of the three workers attempted to block the road and protested in front of the Walajapet GH.