Two held for bomb attack on town panchayat office in TN

THANJAVUR: The Tiruvidaimarudur police on Tuesday arrested two persons in connection with the case of hurling country-made bombs on the Aduthurai town panchayat office last week. The suspects were identified as K Mahesh (42) and T Marudupandi (32) of Keezha Thoondi Vinayagampettai.

Arun, one of the injured in the bomb attack on the Aduthurai town panchayat office, in his complaint had named four, including Marudupandi, as accused. It may be noted that on September 5, an eight-member gang threw country-made bombs into the panchayat office and fled after attacking Arun and Ilayaraja, two supporters of Ma Ka Stalin, who is the panchayat chairman elected from the PMK.

Stalin escaped unhurt as he took shelter in the office toilet.Meanwhile, the police are on the lookout for Akash, who is the main accused in the case. Akash is the nephew of Lally Manikandan who was named accused in the murder of Stalin’s brother Ma Ka Raja. To avenge Raja’s murder, Stalin’s supporters murdered three people at Sulur on August 3, 2015.