Two tribal farmers from TN honoured with Innovative Farmer Awards

CHENNAI / TIRUCHY: Two tribal farmers from Tamil Nadu, who have been successfully adopting modern agricultural practices under the “Ainthinai” project of Department of Tribal Welfare (DTW) here, have been honoured with Best Innovative Farmer Award 2025 by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research - Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR).
B Kumar (38) from Kilakadu village in the Karumandhurai hills in Salem and K. Palani (39) from Top Sengattupatti village in Pachamalai hills in Tiruchy were presented the award at the 59th foundation day of IIHR in Bengaluru on Monday for their success in blending scientific methods with traditional practices to improve yields and income along with 11 other farmers from across the country.
Palani was lauded for cultivating IIHR-certified improved varieties of tomato (Arka Abhed) and chilli (Arka Saanvi). On a one-acre plot, he harvested 16 tonnes of tomato, earning earning a net revenue of Rs 4.60 lakh. His chilli yield rose by 68%, while profits jumped by 90%, officials said. Kumar had adopted adopting precision farming and integrated cropping in, reducing chemical dependence and improving soil productivity.
Both turned to IIHR initiatives such as Arka Microbial Consortium, Arka Vegetable Special, and bio-based inputs like Arka Neem Soap and Arka Pongamia Soap. These interventions helped cut costs, improve soil health, and enhance crop quality, officials said.
Crediting his success to the quality of seeds and organic manure provided by IIHR, Palani said, “There is a big difference after adopting the methods under the Ainthinai project. I hope such schemes reach other tribal hamlets too”.
Stating that tapioca, which is year-long crop that the farmers were cultivating earlier, could not fetch good income due to price fluctuations, Palani said in case of tomato, chilli, and beans, the farmers could cultivate three seasons a year. “I cultivated only two seasons, yet I earned more than tapioca because of higher yield and better quality," he said.
Both farmers urged the government to set up Uzhavar Sandhais (farmers’ markets) in tribal regions.
Speaking to TNIE, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department Secretary Laxmi Priya said credit linkages and easing the financial burden on tribal farmers remain key priorities. “We are also focusing on teaching farmers marketing skills so they can sell their own produce without middlemen,” she said.
As part of the Ainthinai project, DTW had collaborated with IIHR to help bridge the gaps in adoption of modern methods in cultivation by tribal farmers. Around 125 farmers in Pachamalai hills have successfully cultivated tomato, chilli, mango, guava, and papaya using high-yielding "Arka" seedlings supplied by IIHR.