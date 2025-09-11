Two tribal farmers from TN honoured with Innovative Farmer Awards

CHENNAI / TIRUCHY: Two tribal farmers from Tamil Nadu, who have been successfully adopting modern agricultural practices under the “Ainthinai” project of Department of Tribal Welfare (DTW) here, have been honoured with Best Innovative Farmer Award 2025 by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research - Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR).

B Kumar (38) from Kilakadu village in the Karumandhurai hills in Salem and K. Palani (39) from Top Sengattupatti village in Pachamalai hills in Tiruchy were presented the award at the 59th foundation day of IIHR in Bengaluru on Monday for their success in blending scientific methods with traditional practices to improve yields and income along with 11 other farmers from across the country.

Palani was lauded for cultivating IIHR-certified improved varieties of tomato (Arka Abhed) and chilli (Arka Saanvi). On a one-acre plot, he harvested 16 tonnes of tomato, earning earning a net revenue of Rs 4.60 lakh. His chilli yield rose by 68%, while profits jumped by 90%, officials said. Kumar had adopted adopting precision farming and integrated cropping in, reducing chemical dependence and improving soil productivity.

Both turned to IIHR initiatives such as Arka Microbial Consortium, Arka Vegetable Special, and bio-based inputs like Arka Neem Soap and Arka Pongamia Soap. These interventions helped cut costs, improve soil health, and enhance crop quality, officials said.