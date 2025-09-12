Actor Vijay is politically active only during weekends, says BJP leader Annamalai

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Vijay cannot claim his party TVK to be an alternative to the DMK when he becomes politically active only during the weekends, BJP leader K Annamalai has said and claimed that politics requires the devotion of energy round the clock.

The former BJP state chief asserted that the BJP, whose leaders and cadres were actively present on the field all through the year, alone would provide an alternative to the DMK.

"Even the leader of the Opposition AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami is actively going around the state, addressing rallies in various districts.

Vijay becomes active only during the weekends. One should take politics seriously and involve oneself on a daily basis," Annamalai told reporters here.

If Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam wanted to be an alternative force, it should take politics seriously and show its intentions through actions by working 24 hours, he advised.

"But Vijay meets people on Saturdays and Sundays," Annamalai told reporters on Thursday.

People believed the NDA as an alternative to the DMK, he added.