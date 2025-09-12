Building plan approval mandatory, post-construction nod not valid: Madurai Bench of Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently emphasised that construction should proceed only after obtaining prior building plan approval from the competent authority, and the authorities have no power or jurisdiction to grant approvals post-construction.

A bench comprising justices S M Subramaniam and G Arul Murugan made the observation while dismissing a petition filed by P Mohan.

The petitioner challenged an order passed by the executive officer of Palayam town panachayat, rejecting his application seeking approval after the construction of a building.

The judges criticised the practice of filing petitions to delay enforcement action against unauthorised constructions, and observed that high courts should deal with such petitions with an iron fist.

Though the petitioner relied on Section 135 (3) of the Local Bodies Act, which stated that the commissioner may grant permission after collecting necessary fee and penalty, the judges observed that the provision should be read along with Section 5 to 133 of the Act, which stated that

“the construction, reconstruction or demolition of a building shall not begin unless and until the commissioner has granted permission for the execution of the work.”

A holistic reading of the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, and the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019, clarifies that any development of the building is to be made only after obtaining the building plan approval, the judges added.