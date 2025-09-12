Centre eases environmental norms for revised real estate projects in TN

CHENNAI: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has eased compliance requirement for real estate and infrastructure developers by clarifying that projects, which are already approved, do not need environmental clearance (EC) again if there is reduction in project built-up area after the approval.

The environment ministry said the relaxation will be applicable as long as there is no possibility of increase in pollution or other environmental impact from the reworked project. Until now, even small changes in project size or design required fresh approvals, and this has been delaying construction work, sources said.

The clarification, issued through an office memorandum on Wednesday, revises a 2022 directive that had stipulated “no change” in built-up area, floor area ratio (FAR) and other key parameters in order to avoid reappraisal.

Acting on representations from industry, the matter was referred to the ministry’s expert advisory committee, which recommended that the wording be changed to “no increase,” allowing for the relaxation in rule, provided that the proposed modification does not necessitates changes to the approved Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) or Environmental Management Plan (EMP).

The new order means builders can reduce the size of buildings, lower the floor area ratio, or change the layout without taking fresh permission if they do not increase the height, dig more earth, use more water, or generate more sewage and waste than what was approved earlier.

Green areas and open spaces must also remain the same, and the purpose of the building — such as housing, office or commercial — cannot be changed too. Developers said the step will save time and help projects move faster, especially when builders cut back on construction because of market demand or cost pressures.