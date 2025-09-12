Closure of amenities centre leaves Madurai Kamaraj University students in a fix

MADURAI: The closure of students amenities centre that was functioning inside the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) has forced students, especially of Distance Education courses and PhD scholars, to walk for nearly one kilometre outside the campus to take photocopies and printouts.

The centre was funded and established by MKU in 2006 with 25 internet-enabled computers, photocopier machines and other facilities. Students paid Rs 10 per hour for browsing, and Rs 1 for taking printouts and photocopies. Two staff members were appointed to run the centre. Funds dried out and after 2018, the centre ran on the funds it generated. To sustain itself, the charges were doubled despite opposition from students and staff.

The varsity helped the centre by replacing old photocopier machines and printers. The varsity could not continue spending on the centre due to its financial crisis, and the centre was closed last year.

Speaking to TNIE, M Nithya (name changed), a student, said they have to pay double the price and spend more time to get basic things like photocopies or document printouts. “We have to walk for more than one km to take xerox copies or printouts from shops located outside the varsity. Considering the plight of students, the authorities of MKU should take steps to reopen the centre,” she added.

“The closure of the Students’ Amenities Centre is unacceptable. The state government and MKU authorities must intervene and allot funds to reopen the centre,” said All India Students Association(AISA) district secretary R Devaraj.

On request of anonymity, an MKU official said he would take up the issue with the chairperson of the MKU convenor committee for action.