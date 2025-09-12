Congress leader Narayanasamy questions Pondy government over drinking water crisis

PUDUCHERRY: Former chief minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the AINRC-BJP government in Puducherry, asking if a government that “cannot even provide safe drinking water” really necessary.
Speaking to reporters, Narayanasamy alleged that contaminated drinking water has become a serious health issue in Puducherry, with three alleged deaths and many residents falling ill and being hospitalised.
“The government refuses to tell the truth. People will not forgive PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan and CM N Rangasamy. The minister should take moral responsibility and resign,” he said. Stating that the water quality is deplorable in the UT, he said that no efforts have been made to establish a desalination plant or implement the AFD (Agence Francaise De Development) scheme.
The Congress leader also accused the government of failing to distribute free rice for the last two months. Alleging irregularities, he claimed that the rice which is sold at Rs 32 per kg in the market is being procured for `47 per kilogram and distributed. The lieutenant governor recently had stalled the scheme due to alleged corruption in the tender process and is conducting an inquiry, he noted. “The CM should explain this to the people,” he demanded.
On the issue of government employment, Narayanasamy challenged CM Rangasamy’s claim of filling 4,500 vacancies. “In four-and-a-half years, only 1,500 posts have been filled. If 4,500 appointments have been made, let him prove it. Otherwise, he should resign. If I am proved wrong, I will quit politics,” he declared.
He further said that Congress will organise a series of agitations against privatisation of the UT's electricity department including a fast, followed by a bandh.
Narayanasamy also targeted the Puducherry BJP unit, claiming that long-time party members were being sidelined as former Congress leaders who defected to the BJP were taking over key positions.