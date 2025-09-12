Congress leader Narayanasamy questions Pondy government over drinking water crisis

PUDUCHERRY: Former chief minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the AINRC-BJP government in Puducherry, asking if a government that “cannot even provide safe drinking water” really necessary.

Speaking to reporters, Narayanasamy alleged that contaminated drinking water has become a serious health issue in Puducherry, with three alleged deaths and many residents falling ill and being hospitalised.

“The government refuses to tell the truth. People will not forgive PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan and CM N Rangasamy. The minister should take moral responsibility and resign,” he said. Stating that the water quality is deplorable in the UT, he said that no efforts have been made to establish a desalination plant or implement the AFD (Agence Francaise De Development) scheme.

The Congress leader also accused the government of failing to distribute free rice for the last two months. Alleging irregularities, he claimed that the rice which is sold at Rs 32 per kg in the market is being procured for `47 per kilogram and distributed. The lieutenant governor recently had stalled the scheme due to alleged corruption in the tender process and is conducting an inquiry, he noted. “The CM should explain this to the people,” he demanded.