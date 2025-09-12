Dalit rights activist Immanuel Sekaran memorial to be opened in two months in TN's Paramakudi

RAMANATHAPURAM: Construction work of the mani mandapam (memorial hall) and installation of a statue of Dalit rights activist Immanuel Sekaran at Paramakudi is nearing completion, and they would be inaugurated within two months, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after paying homage to Immanuel Sekaran on his 68th death anniversary, Udhayanidhi recalled that Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced construction of the memorial and allocated Rs 3 crore, based on a request from Sekaran’s family and followers. “The work will be completed shortly and the memorial will be inaugurated within two months,” he said. Ministers Thangam Thennarasu, Sattur Ramachandran, P Moorthy, KR Periakaruppan, and Raja Kannappan were present.

Leaders of several political parties, including TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, NTK chief Seeman, and functionaries of AIADMK, DMDK, TVK, and VCK also paid their respects. Selvaperunthgai told reporters that the BJP was behind the rift in the AIADMK and the PMK.

Further, he said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami had demanded naming Madurai airport after Muthuramalinga Thevar only to score political points. Seeman said the airport should be named after Pandian Nedunchelian.