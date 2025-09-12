DMK to rally 1 crore families to take pledge against SIR, NEET

CHENNAI: “I will not let Tamil Nadu bow its head in shame.” With this message, the DMK has directed its functionaries to mobilise families enrolled under the Oraniyil Tamil Nadu membership drive to take a pledge at about 68,000 booths on September 15, the birth anniversary of party founder CN Annadurai. DMK leaders said the Oraniyil TN initiative has registered 2.7 crore members, with seven lakh party workers reaching out to one crore families.

Chief Minister and party president MK Stalin posted the five-point pledge on social media. It reads: “I will protest against the unfair delimitation that will reduce the number of MPs from Tamil Nadu. I will oppose the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) that will deprive voters of their rights.

I will resist NEET and other measures that restrict our youth and will fight for our students’ educational funds. I will stand against any discrimination towards Tamil language, culture and pride. I will demand adequate funds for the welfare of the working class, including farmers, fishermen, weavers and women.” Each pledge concludes with the line: “I will not let Tamil Nadu bow its head in shame.”