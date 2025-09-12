DVAC goes slow on surprise checks, skips police stations for two years

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government’s anti-corruption wing Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has gone slow on conducting surprise checks in FY25 as compared to the previous year. Additionally, not even a single surprise check was conducted at police stations in the last two years, information sourced through an RTI application showed.

Surprise checks is one of the mechanisms used by DVAC to catch illegal monetary transactions at government offices. It is dependent on the collection of intelligence and surprising corrupt officials, as opposed to trapping them while taking bribe. Surprise checks are usually conducted at departments where significant sums of money are transacted everyday (for example, registration department), with high possibility of bribery.

In response to an RTI filed by Ramiah Ariya, a resident of Chennai, DVAC said that they conducted 140 surprise checks in FY24 and 45 in FY25. No surprise checks were conducted by DVAC at police stations. In response to a similar RTI in 2022, DVAC had said that only five surprise checks had been conducted at police stations in FY21 and FY22, three of which had led to the registration of cases.