DyCM Udhayanidhi afraid of AIADMK’s growing influence, says ex-minister R B Udhayakumar

MADURAI: Former minister R B Udhayakumar on Thursday stated that deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is afraid of the AIADMK’s growth, and in an attempt to conceal his fear, he mocked AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Taking a jibe at Udhayanidhi in a video broadcast, he said, “Speaking in a party meeting in Chennai yesterday (Wednesday) Udhayanidhi had mocked our leader Palaniswami by wishing him longevity.

He must think twice before making such statements and remember that his identity is derived only from being the son of Chief Minister MK Stalin and the grandson of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

He doesn’t understand the stress and pain of the senior DMK leaders who fought for the growth of the party. By mocking our chief, Udhayanidhi cannot project himself as a brave and strong politician.”

AIADMK will not win an election under EPS: TTV

MADURAI: Endorsing Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin’s charge, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran said AIADMK will never win an election if it is led by Edappadi K Palaniswami. Speaking to reporters , Dhinakaran said, “Udhayanidhi had said that DMK will win, if Edappadi K Palaniswami leads the AIADMK.

Supporters of Jayalalithaa should take this statement seriously. If Palaniswami remains the general secretary, the AIADMK would never capture power.

Under his leadership, the AIADMK faced continuous electoral defeats, despite having a strong cadre base and financial power. I believe, any coalition alliance headed by Edappadi K Palaniswami will end in failure. Udhayanidhi has spoken the truth about Palaniswami.”