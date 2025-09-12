Family of Cuddalore man donates organs after brain death at JIPMER

PUDUCHERRY: The family of a 34-year-old daily wage worker from Cuddalore district donated his organs after he was declared brain dead at JIPMER, Puducherry.

Vishvanathan, a resident of Kokkampalayam in Virudhachalam taluk, sustained a severe head injury in a road accident and was admitted to JIPMER on September 3. Despite intensive treatment, he was declared brain dead on September 8.

His family later consented to donate his organs. On September 9, his eyes, kidneys and liver were harvested and transplanted to patients in need.

JIPMER Director and Medical Superintendent thanked the family for their decision and acknowledged the support of Kallakurichi District Collector M S Prasanth, whose intervention helped expedite the police formalities.

Doctors said the family’s decision sets an example of compassion and is expected to encourage more people to come forward for organ donation.