Human-wild animal conflict: Gudalur observes shutdown

NILGIRIS: Commercial establishments in the Gudalur assembly constituency observed a complete shutdown on Thursday as a protest seeking an end to the increasing human-wild animal conflict. The 'bandh' was observed from 6 am to 6 pm.

More than 10,000 shops, including bakeries and hotels across, remain closed.

Shops in Gudalur and Pandalur taluks as well as the Naduvattam and Masinagudi Panchayats to remained shut. Private vehicles kept off the roads.

The shutdown didn't affect normal life as TNSTC buses operated and pharmacies remained open.

Supporting the protest, residents along with the students formed a human chain protest at Devala on Thursday.

"The members of 18 associations coming under the banner of the All Traders Association in the Gudalur assembly constituency decided to observe a bandh on Thursday following the death of a 45-year-old man at Gandhi Nagar in the O-Valley forest range on Monday due to a wild elephant attack.

Tea pluckers and tea factories also extended their support to the bandh by refraining from work on Thursday," said M Abdul Razak, the State Joint Secretary of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangakalin Peramaippu and President of All- Traders Association, which was formed for the protest.

Residents said five people were killed in wild elephant attacks last year and they included two deaths in O-Valley and Pandalur and another death at Ayyankolli.