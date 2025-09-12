India poised to address global tariff challenges, says Puducherry L-G K Kailashnathan

PUDUCHERRY: Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan on Thursday said India has the strength and capacity to overcome global taxation challenges and is on course to emerge as the world’s third-largest economy in the near future.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Puducherry Gateway Seminar for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), organised jointly by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Puducherry Government.

Highlighting the contribution of SMEs to India’s growth, Kailashnathan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives had significantly boosted the country’s economic prospects. “Although the imposition of high tariffs by the US has impacted us, India will soon overcome these challenges,” he added.

The L-G noted that SMEs form the backbone of the Indian economy, contributing 30% to the GDP and 48% to exports, besides generating 11 million jobs. He urged entrepreneurs to make use of Central schemes such as MUDRA, Start-Up India and Stand-Up India to expand their businesses.

Announcing a pro-industry reform, Kailashnathan said the Puducherry Assembly, which meets on September 18, would introduce a Bill aimed at easing business operations.