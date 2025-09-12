Patel laid foundation for India's cooperative sector, says Puducherry L-G K Kailashnathan

PUDUCHERRY: Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan on Thursday hailed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for laying the foundation of India’s cooperative sector while inaugurating the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), organised in association with the Puducherry Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (PONLAIT). Awards were also presented to the best-performing milk cooperatives in South India.

Highlighting Patel’s contribution, Kailashnathan said the country’s first Deputy Prime Minister played a crucial role in the growth of the dairy sector and cooperative housing. He noted that India is now exporting milk powder and other agricultural products, including mangoes and mustard, with strong support from the Centre. “Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, who also holds the Cooperatives portfolio, are giving priority to strengthening cooperatives. Establishing a National Cooperative University is among the key initiatives,” he said.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, in his address, said Puducherry requires one lakh litres of milk daily but produces only 45,000 to 50,000 litres through 104 cooperative societies. The shortfall is met with supplies from other States, he added, while acknowledging NDDB’s technical and financial support.

NDDB Chairman Meenesh C Shah projected that India would meet one-third of the world’s milk demand within the next decade. Plans are under way to bring 75,000 villages under cooperative networks to trigger a “second White Revolution,” he said.

Agriculture Minister C Djeacoumar, legislators, senior officials and representatives of cooperative bodies also took part in the event.