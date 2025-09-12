Tamil Nadu inks 92 deals worth Rs 24K crore at Hosur conclave

KRISHNAGIRI: The Tamil Nadu government sustained its momentum towards the one-trillion dollar economy goal by signing 92 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for a total commitment of Rs 24,307 crore, with the potential to generate 49,353 jobs, at the TN Rising Investment Conclave, in Hosur on Thursday.

Chief Minister MK Stalin also initiated the land acquisition process for Hosur International Airport at the event, which was the second such mega conclave organised after the first one in Thoothukudi in August.

Addressing the gathering, Stalin said his recent trip to London and Germany brought Rs 15,516 crore worth of investments to TN, and within three days, MoUs for Rs 24,307 crore investments have been signed in Hosur.

Startup summit to be held in Coimbatore on October 9 and 10

“This shows that we have surpassed our own record. We have set the goal to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2030. For this, the state economy should gallop with the support of industries. We are making infrastructure more industry-friendly to attract investments. TN has 11.19% of the nation’s GSDP.

Since assuming power in 2021, DMK government has converted 77% of MoUs into investments,” the CM said. “The Tamil Nadu Global Startup ummit, organised by Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission, to be held on October 9 and 10 in Coimbatore will bring together entrepreneurs and investors from across the globe,” Stalin said.