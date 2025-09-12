Vistors on the rise, call to ease traffic near Thanjavur Big Temple grows

THANJAVUR: With the footfall at the 11th century Brihadeeswara temple in Thanjavur, popularly known as Big temple, increasing multifold in recent years, city residents and tourists, pointing to the difficulty visitors face in crossing the road near the entrance of the Chola edifice, seek urgent measures to decongest the traffic on the stretch.

According to reliable sources, the daily footfall at the UNESCO World Heritage monument, which was in the hundreds before the celebration of the completion of 1,000 years of construction of the temple in 2010, swelled, particularly after the release of Ponnyin Selvan film series in 2022 and 2023. The footfall currently hovers around 10,000 during the weekdays, hitting 20,000 during the weekends and holidays, sources said.

"With every news about the historical monument, the number of visitors continues to increase," said V Jeevakumar, legal advisor of Thanjavur Makkal Nala Peravai. "As vehicles, including buses, are moving in the Big temple road, tourists find it difficult crossing the road from the parking area located across the main road," he added.

While the police regulate the traffic for the crossing visitors, the vehicles plying on either side of the road have to be stopped, adding to the traffic woes in the locality, he further said. R Ravichandran, the project director of ‘Azhagiya Thanjai’ movement, said converting the present road running near the temple entrance as the parking area and the current parking area as the road for moving traffic will solve the problem.